Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves training

Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to listen to his training on Wednesday. The Portuguese received a blow to the arm during a duel with Alex Sandro and did not go to the end of the session. He is seen leaving the field with a member of the Juventus staff.

On Tuesday, the possibility for Ronaldo to join Manchester City was raised. He would see himself joining the Skyblues, and his agent has been working on this file for several weeks. Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte could be included in the operation.