Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo’s about-face

Disappointed by the repeated failures of Juventus in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo (36) wondered about his future in Italy. After discussions with his agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese would have reviewed his position in relation to Vecchia Signora.

Will leave or will not leave, this question about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been coming back with insistence on the side of Turin for many weeks. Coming to the end of his contract in 2022, the five-time Ballon d’Or is at a turning point in his end of career. Scared by failures in the Champions League of Vecchia Signora but also considered by the club as a very important financial investment, the native of Funchal is in the dark. We notably informed you of an interest from Paris Saint-Germain very recently.

From an official point of view, however, Juventus stepped up to the plate last Thursday by explaining that Cristiano Ronaldo was at the heart of the project. A well-felt media release since the Piedmont club and the Cristiano Ronaldo clan would think about extending the adventure as explained in its columns the Gazetta dello Sport. This decision came after the elimination of Portugal against Belgium at Euro 2020. Being able to refocus on his future in club, CR7 discussed at length with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Towards a one-year extension?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s representative spoke at length with his colt about the possibility of extending for an additional year with Juventus. This idea would have germinated in the mind of the striker who would now be ready to extend until June 2023. A contract that will bind him until his 38 years with Vecchia Signora. If Juventus has not yet made its decision given that discussions with PSG and Manchester United have already taken place, the sign of a rapprochement is very present. Indeed, this position of Cristiano Ronaldo and his camp would have been welcomed by Andrea Agnelli, the president of Juventus, and the coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the failures of the Turin club for three years, could therefore stay at least one more year. A choice also guided by financial reasons since the taxes on his income abroad are low in Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo would prioritize Juventus in the absence of a solid offer from Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain just yet. Currently on vacation, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected in Turin at the end of July. The next few weeks therefore promise to be crucial in this matter.