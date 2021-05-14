Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent rules out a destination

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo (36) has not been so uncertain since leaving Real Madrid for Juventus, where his contract runs until 2022, three years ago now. While a rumor sent the five-time Ballon d’Or to Portugal, on the side of his former club, Sporting CP, Jorge Mendes, the agent of the Portuguese star, spoke to deny all these speculations.

“Cristiano is proud of the title won by Sporting (in Liga NOS), in fact, as he has demonstrated publicly. But for the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal ”, thus released the famous player agent to the Portuguese media Record. According to the Italian press, the Lusitanian international (173 caps, 103 goals) should not leave Piedmont anyway this summer, despite the many rumors circulating around the future of a Cristiano Ronaldo still performing well on the field (35 goals and 4 assists in 42 games in all competitions in 2020-2021).