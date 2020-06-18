Home Sports News football Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister lasps out at Sarri
Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister lasps out at Sarri

Elma Aveiro, sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, criticised the way Juventus played, beaten by Napoli in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage is still stepping up to the plate to defend his protégé. The Portuguese’s sister, Elma Aveiro, criticised the style of play of Juventus, beaten in the final of the Italian Cup by Napoli (0-0, 4 tab 2), aiming very clearly, coach Maurizio Sarri.

“What more can you do?” she asks on her Instagram account. My darling alone doesn’t do miracles. I don’t understand how you can play like that. Head up, but you can’t do everything. My king.”

This outing follows the Portuguese’s tasteless match, which was criticised for his very low contribution and unprecedented inability to make differences, especially in one-on-one. At the end of the match, Maurizio Sarri underlined the complicated performance of his player, while taking a few tweezers.

“Like Dybala and Like Douglas Costa, Ronaldo missed that little zest of brilliance that would allow him to do a little more,” he said. But in this period, it’s normal for that to happen.”

This is not the first time that the relatives of “CR7” have spoken out strongly in defence of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo’s other sister Katia Aveiro had dryly cropped Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman’s quip on Ronaldo at the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

