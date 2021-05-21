HomeSportsfootballJuventus: Douglas Costa ready for Grêmio
Juventus: Douglas Costa ready for Grêmio

Juventus did not lag behind. The Old Lady announced this Friday evening that Douglas Costa is loaned to Grêmio for the last year of his contract in Piedmont. At the end of his adventure in the formation of Porto Alegre, the Brazilian will be free of any contract, while Bayern Munich announced earlier this Friday the end of the story between Bayern and Douglas Costa.

“Douglas Costa has officially signed a free loan from Juventus for Grêmio. The Brazilian winger, who joined Juventus in 2017 and spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, will wear the Porto Alegre kit until June 30, 2022 “, indicates the press release released by Juventus for the occasion.

