Juventus: Dybala’s agent denies for Inter

This Wednesday morning, the Gazzetta dello Sport dropped a bomb: Paulo Dybala chose Inter Milan. At the end of the contract in Turin, the Argentinian would have been seduced by the Lombard project, he who would sign until 2026 with a salary of 6 million euros per year, not including bonuses.

Asked by Sports Mediasethis agent, Jorge Antun, has denied these rumours. “The player is exclusively focused on the end of the season, the league and the Coppa Italia final. No agreement has been reached with a team in Italy and abroad at the moment.. A nice focus.

