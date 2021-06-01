Juventus follows young Sporting talent: Joelson Fernandes could be ‘successor’ to Ronaldo

The Italian press guarantees that the striker is referenced for the Turin club and a proposal may come if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

With a new coach (who is already familiar with the corners at home) announced for the next season, Juventus prepares the squad for the next season still under many unknowns, among them the continuity or not of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Massimiliano Allegri, the coach who has returned to the position he held for six seasons and left two seasons ago, has several referenced players that he would like to see reinforce the ‘Vechia Signora’ team and one of them is Portuguese and plays for Sporting.

According to the newspaper ‘Tuttosport’, one of the players that Allegri liked to see reach the ‘Bianconeri’ is Joelson Fernandes, an 18-year-old winger who has long been regarded as one of the main promises of the Alvalade club. Joelson has a contract with the lions until June 2023 and a € 60 million termination clause, but he has also been targeted by other clubs, such as Borussia Dortmund or Manchester City.

Also according to the same publication, the list of reinforcements desired by Allegri also includes names such as Mauro Icardi, Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay, Dusan Vlahovic, Kaio Jorge and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The same source, however, points out that everything is dependent on the continuity or not of Ronaldo, for whom the ‘Vechia Signora’ will be demanding to receive a value in the order of 25 million euros.