Juventus have a deal for Edin Dzeko but …

An unwelcome Barca striker for one who has become one at Juventus? Dismissed by Andrea Pirlo, recently appointed coach, Gonzalo Higuain is expected to drop off in Florida to sign for Inter Miami. And to replace him, the Bianconeri leaders have targeted Luis Suarez, pushed out by Ronald Koeman. If it remains the first choice, the administrative difficulties push the Old Lady to plan a plan B, which would be called Edin Dzeko, he who asked to leave. According to AS, Roma and Juventus would have an agreement for the transfer of the Bosnian but the Romans would await the official arrival of his replacement, the Neapolitan Arkadiusz Milik, to release him.

If the two clubs have an agreement on the transfer fee of the Pole, 25 million euros, it is the player himself who was delaying the formalization, waiting for a call from the Old Lady. What block the domino effect expected by his signature in the Italian capital. And The Gazzetta dello Sport has announced that Arkadiusz Milik has just turned down AS Roma’s 5-year contract with a salary of 5 million euros per year. Despite the possibility of considerably increasing his salary, the Polish striker is not very ready to join the Giallorossi and has just made it known.