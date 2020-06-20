Home Sports News football Juventus increase bid for Arthur Melo
Sports Newsfootball

Juventus increase bid for Arthur Melo

By kenyan

Although Arthur Melo has already officially indicated that a move is not in his plans, convinced that he will make a career at FC Barcelona, Juventus persist and hope to succeed in seducing the Brazilian midfielder under contract at Barca until 2024. According to the latest information from Sky Sport Italia, the Italian club has increased its offer to try to convince the player.

The Old Lady is now offering the 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder five million euros per season, pending a deal with Miralem Pjanic. However, according to sources close to the Brazilian international, who arrived from Grêmio two summers ago, this approach did not convince Arthur, firm in his intention to make a career in the club azulgrana.

