Juventus: Massimilano Allegri regrets the ineffectiveness of his attackers

After the home victory against Genoa (2-0), Juventus Turin coach Massimiliano Allegri congratulated his players despite offensive ineffectiveness: “We wanted to improve our chances / goals scored … However, I also enjoyed watching the team tonight. It happened in other matches, against Salernitana, for example, but also against Sassuolo, although we lost, but then the results count. We can only improve in the percentage of opportunities that have materialized. ”

The Italian technician also wanted to highlight the performance of his Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, whom he considers “A player who, with Locatelli, combines quality and quantity, he is good in the short game and improves in the long game. I believe that a player must be complete, both in the short game and in the long game, otherwise the attackers are never triggered. Tonight, even if they sometimes made serious mistakes, they were able to put their attackers into action. “