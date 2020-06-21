Juventus: Maurizio Sarri defends Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus did not return well from the truce forced and caused by the pandemic coronavirus. The Bianconeri lost to Napoli in the Italian Cup final (0-0/ 4-2 on penalties) and had not beaten AC Milan in the previous round (0-0). Two matches in which Maurizio Sarri’s men failed to score like Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese did not show his best level and his coach had to explain himself in a press conference.

“Cristiano Ronaldo? We talked before the game against Milan and the one against Napoli, then yesterday (Saturday) too. He scored 700 goals from the left so it is normal that his preference is that. In the final I spoke with the three strikers (Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa) and then, by analyzing with them, we all agreed to leave with Dybala in the axis. Yesterday I spoke at length to Cristiano, because he must not lose confidence. I hope tomorrow, but at the latest in a week, that the most fantastic footballer of all time will return. You can’t always be at the top” stressed Maurizio Sarri. Next deadline, this Monday night with a match against Bologna.