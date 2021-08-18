Juventus: medical examination for Manuel Locatelli

Announced for several weeks at Juventus, Manuel Locatelli (23), should finally engage with the Bianconeri. The club posted this Wednesday a video of the Italian international arriving at the training center to undergo his medical examination.

Locatelli shone last season under the colors of Sassuolo and with Squadra Azzurra during Euro 2020. He should join Turin in the form of a two-year loan, with an obligation to purchase, for an operation whose amount could rise to 35 M €.