Juventus: Paul Pogba has arrived for his medical visit

Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus is accelerating. After landing in Turin yesterday, posting this message on social media: “I’m back. I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to start and wear this Juventus shirt again. The French international will have his medical examination this morning and if all goes as planned he will join the Old Lady.

Six years later, Pogba returns to Piedmont after a mixed return to Manchester United. And especially last year with a difficult season, especially with many injuries for the 29-year-old player. He must sign a 4-year contract with the Bianconeri.

