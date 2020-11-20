Juventus: Sami Khedira gives preference to the Premier League and Mourinho

The future of Sami Khedira definitely seems to be a long way from Turin. This Thursday morning, Bild We learned that the German defensive midfielder wanted to leave Juventus this winter when his contract expires in June. If he had not yet communicated as to his future destination, the one who has not played a single minute this season would dream of playing in a championship where he has never played. “My dream since my childhood has always been to play in the Premier League, it is a goal that I have not yet reached but when I challenge English teams I am always delighted and it would be an honor to arrive in this championship” thus entrusted the thirty-something to the microphone of Sky before mentioning the club that could interest him.

“I’ve always liked Mourinho for his frankness, I really liked working with him because he’s a great trainer and if I get a call from him I wouldn’t say no.” It remains to be seen whether Mourinho has common thoughts with the native of Stuttgart, who obviously wishes to evolve again under the orders of the Special One.