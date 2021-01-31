Juventus: Sami Khedira will engage with Hertha Berlin

More than ten years after leaving the Bundesliga, Sami Khedira is expected to return to his native country and the German championship this winter. The 2014 world champion, who is not in the plans of his coach Andrea Pirlo (he has not played a game this season) at Juventus, is expected to join Hertha Berlin.

According to information from Kicker, Sami Khedira is in the German capital for his medical exams. After his medical visit scheduled for Sunday, he should commit to a period of two and a half years. At 33, the former Real Madrid will therefore experience his second Bundesliga club after Stuttgart (2006-2010).