Juventus: Sarri disappointed by Cristiano Ronaldo

Maurizio Sarri has yet to win a trophy in Italy. The Juventus coach missed a golden opportunity by losing in the Italian Cup final to Napoli (0-0, 4-2) on Wednesday. A disappointment for him who pointed to the lack of cutting edge of his leaders, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo lacks a zest of brilliance”

“Right now, we can’t give more because of our physical condition,” he lamented. We’re mostly struggling on an individual level. Ronaldo, Dybala and our soloists lack a bit of form to weigh and eliminate opponents. But it seems pretty normal right now.”

“Like Dybala and Like Douglas Costa, Ronaldo missed that little zest of brilliance that would allow him to do a little more,” he added. But in this period, it is normal for this to happen. What did I say to the team after the game? I was very angry and very disappointed that the players. Hot, it’s better to keep quiet, we’ll talk about it later or tomorrow morning.”

Juventus now have a meeting with Serie A where they will defend their first place (one point ahead of Lazio). The Old Lady will resume on Monday with a trip to the Bologna pitch, the first of 12 remaining league games. She will then meet on August 7 or 8 against Lyon for the 8th final return of the Champions League.