Juventus: sporting director dismisses rumor of CR7 return to Madrid

Since Friday, the Spanish media have only talked about this. According to information from the daily As, Cristiano Ronaldo, recently eliminated from the Champions League with Juventus, would like to make his comeback to Real Madrid, a club he left in 2018 to come to Turin. On Saturday, Old Lady coach Andrea Pirlo had explained that CR7 did not think about all of this at all. And this Sunday, it is the sporting director’s turn to dismantle this rumor.

“Cristiano will be the future of Juventus, absolutely. I’m sure. It’s a privilege to have Cristiano. We appreciate it and we are very happy to have these kinds of champions with us ”, Fabio Paratici told Sky Italia before the kick-off of the match against Cagliari, counting for Matchday 27 of Serie A. Under contract until June 2022 with the Piedmont club, Cristiano Ronaldo should once again shake up the summer transfer window.