Juventus staff’s focus on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

The Juventus staff was at a press conference on Thursday. And the question of Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been asked, more than once. Here is the answer.

Press conference day in Turin. Juventus’ strongmen were on hand to the media to kick off the 2021/22 season. Around President Andrea Agnelli and Vice-President Pavel Nedved, Federico Cherubini, new sporting director, and Maurizio Arrivabene, new general manager, also faced questions from journalists. And obviously, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo (36) has been mentioned several times. Agnelli reaffirmed that, if we put the Covid aside, the economic impact of the Portuguese striker, current top scorer of Euro 2020 (5 goals), has been positive since his arrival in the summer of 2018.

Cherubini, too, could not avoid this hot topic, while the Portuguese star’s contract runs until June 2022 and that, according to our information, Paris SG would like to secure his services. The answer was pretty straightforward. “As of this writing, there are no signs from Ronaldo that he wants to talk about a transfer. Neither from Juventus. We’re talking about a player who has scored 36 goals in 44 appearances for Juventus last season. While the numbers don’t say everything, they are compelling. We are very happy with Cristiano Ronaldo, he will join the team after a well-deserved rest period ”, he explained.

Today, Cristiano is at the heart of the project

Relaunched moments later on the subject, the bianconero leader remained upright in his boots. “The current signals from all parties do not indicate a departure from Cristiano, which is central in our project. But I don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t know how to read the future. This is the situation today. We are very happy that he is at Juventus with us ”, he let go, then evoking in outline the plans of the Old Lady for the transfer window.

“We have made significant investments in recent seasons. We could not recruit that we would have a very competitive team available to Massimiliano Allegri and the technical staff. We can obviously improve it if there are opportunities. But I think that as it is, we have a lot of room for improvement. It will certainly not be a very active market for Juventus, but we will be vigilant for opportunities that may meet our sporting and financial demands ”, he concluded. It is said.