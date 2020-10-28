Home Sports football Juventus: the very noticed message of Cristiano Ronaldo ...
Tonight, Juventus welcomes FC Barcelona for what will be the shock of the evening of this second day of the Champions League. A meeting in which Cristiano Ronaldo should not participate. To the chagrin of all those dreaming of his reunion with Lionel Messi.

Indeed, even if the Old Lady has not yet confirmed anything, the Italian press affirms that the Portuguese is still positive for the Covid-19 test. This afternoon, CR7 did not confirm the news, but its message caused a lot of talk. “I feel good and healthy. Forza Juve. (The tests) PCR is m… ”, he posted on his account Instagram.

Felling good and healthy! 🤷🏽‍♂️😉 Forza Juve! 💪🏽 #finoallafine

