Juventus want to spoil OL’s transfer window

Juventus’ transfer window may cause some headaches for Olympique Lyonnais …

Decisive winter transfer window for Juventus. Already, because the Old Lady obtains rather mediocre results in the league, with a fifth place, and this having played more games than Atalanta, fourth. We must therefore straighten the bar. Worse, Federico Chiesa was injured and will miss several months of competition, he who was one of the main offensive assets of the team.

Sky Italia says a little more about the Piedmontese plans for this month of January. And that should not please OL … Firstly because the Turinese want to enlist Sardar Azmoun, OL’s main objective for its offensive sector. A first approach was made by the Turin leaders, when OL lack a million euros to match the 5 million requested by Zenit as we revealed to you exclusively on Foot Transfer market yesterday.

Juve want to draw from OL

And that’s not all, since like many Italian teams, Juventus is on Bruno Guimaraes. Turin’s sports management wants to offer a midfielder to Massimiliano Allegri and the Brazilian seems to be the chosen one, according to the media. The latter nevertheless specifies that it will be necessary to sell on the Piedmontese side before being able to really go on the attack for the OL player.

This is information that should not really please the side of Lyon, and the duo Ponsot-Aulas may curse their Italian counterparts. In the past, the Turinese had already tried to use the side of Groupama Stadium, targeting Houssem Aouar in particular. Case (s) to follow …