Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Kalidou Koulibaly supports Idrissa Gueye

Date:

In recent days, Idrissa Gueye has been in turmoil after not having played the PSG match against Montpellier because he would not have liked to wear a jersey with the flocking in the colors of the LGBT flag. The player not having expressed himself on the situation, many external reactions were quick to emerge, such as that of the Ethics Commission of the FFF, which asked the Senegalese international to speak.

If in France the midfielder was generally criticized, he received the support of the Senegalese President, Macky Sall, and his captain in selection, Kalidou Koulibaly, the central defender of Naples. Indeed, the former Metz player posted a story on Instagram with several photos of the African Cup title with Senegal, accompanied by the caption: “Mr. Idrissa Gana Gueye, your choices must be respected and not interpreted. Forza Frattelo.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Previous articleValencia: Anil Murthy calls Peter Lim an amateur

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Valencia: Anil Murthy calls Peter Lim an amateur

kenyan -
President of the current Valencia CF eleventh in...

Rennes inquired about Koffi Kouao

kenyan -
Author of an accomplished season on the side...

Slain Kasarani man had criminal history, police say

kenyan -
The man who was shot and killed by...

Julian Alvarez blazes with River Plate and poses a big headache for Manchester City

kenyan -
Recruited last winter and possibly due to arrive next...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Valencia: Anil Murthy calls Peter Lim an amateur

football 0
President of the current Valencia CF eleventh in...

Rennes inquired about Koffi Kouao

football 0
Author of an accomplished season on the side...

Slain Kasarani man had criminal history, police say

News 0
The man who was shot and killed by...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.