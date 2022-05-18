Kalidou Koulibaly supports Idrissa Gueye

In recent days, Idrissa Gueye has been in turmoil after not having played the PSG match against Montpellier because he would not have liked to wear a jersey with the flocking in the colors of the LGBT flag. The player not having expressed himself on the situation, many external reactions were quick to emerge, such as that of the Ethics Commission of the FFF, which asked the Senegalese international to speak.

If in France the midfielder was generally criticized, he received the support of the Senegalese President, Macky Sall, and his captain in selection, Kalidou Koulibaly, the central defender of Naples. Indeed, the former Metz player posted a story on Instagram with several photos of the African Cup title with Senegal, accompanied by the caption: “Mr. Idrissa Gana Gueye, your choices must be respected and not interpreted. Forza Frattelo.”

Kalidou Koulibaly: “Mr. Idrissa Gana Guèye, your choices must be respected and not interpreted” pic.twitter.com/I3QhZCq4D3 — 13football_com (@13footballC) May 17, 2022

