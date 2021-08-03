Kappa reveals new AS Monaco third jersey

After an excellent 2020-2021 Ligue 1 season punctuated by a 3rd place in the league, AS Monaco hopes to once again play the leading roles and come to annoy Paris Saint-Germain or LOSC Lille for the title of champion of France.

For this new 2021-2022 financial year, Niko Kovac’s men will play with three new jerseys. If the home and away kits were already known, Kappa, equipment supplier to the Asian club since 2019, has just presented the third jersey that the Monegasques will wear this year.

🆕👕❤️🤍The Third Shirt 21-22 is available 🔥𝑳𝒆𝒕’𝒔 𝑹𝒐𝒄𝒌 ✌️#RiseRiskRepeat – AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 3, 2021

In line with ASM’s new visual identity, built around the new slogan “RISE. RISK. REPEAT. », Kappa, who therefore dresses the club of the Rock for the third consecutive season, designed a tunic respecting the history and the traditions Asémistes.

Thus, after having designed a third sky blue jersey then a white last year, the equipment supplier of AS Monaco has opted for the color cream, in order to remain faithful to the Rock. The novelty remains the presence of a variation of the new diagonal inclined at 55 ° and highlighted in the aforementioned Club identity launched last May. This diagonal pattern is visible on the entire front of this new jersey that Axel Disasi, Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland will wear this season.

A creamy bikini

Main jersey sponsor Etoro appears in dark red across the chest, while Kappa’s logo and ASM crest are the same color. The collar is also made of the same red, as are two thin horizontal bands at the end of the sleeves and the lower back part, as a reminder. Note that the slogan “RISE. RISK. REPEAT. »Takes place inside the collar, but also that the shorts and socks accompanying this third jersey that the residents of the Louis II stadium will wear are also cream colored.

This new AS Monaco jersey, which the players will wear from this Tuesday evening against Sparta Prague for the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League, is available for sale on the club’s online store or in the official store. at Monaco.