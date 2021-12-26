Karim Benzema better than Messi and Ronaldo in 2021

A few days before the end of the 2021 calendar year, only the Premier League continues to stand, especially with the Boxing Day scheduled for Sunday even if three meetings had to be postponed due to several positive cases of Covid-19. For Spain, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema said goodbye to this year with a brace on the San Mamés pitch against Athletic Club, allowing the Merengues to confirm their leadership position in La Liga.

The international tricolor (94 caps, 36 goals), back in selection since Euro 2020, stood out with a first part of the 2021/2022 season already confirming the first six months: already 20 goals scored in all competitions, in addition to 18 other club achievements and nine with the Blues (47). He thus exceeds the 34 goals of Lionel Messi between Barcelona and PSG (9 more with Argentina) and the 32 of Cristiano Ronaldo (then 14 with Portugal).