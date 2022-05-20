Menu
Karim Benzema is Pichichi for the first time in his career

This Friday evening, Real Madrid, already champion of Spain, faced Real Betis on behalf of the 38th and last day of La Liga (0-0). Karim Benzema, already top scorer in the championship (27), was at kick-off guaranteed to finish, for the first time in his career, Pichichi in La Liga as he was 9 goals ahead of the second top scorer in the championship. , Iago Aspas. With this distinction, he comes to end a series of six seasons where the top scorer in Spain played for FC Barcelona.

KB9 would still have wanted to score this Friday, to improve his statistics, to prepare for the Champions League final, but also because he could have overtaken Raul in the ranking of the best scorers in the history of Real Madrid . He would thus have become the only second top scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo. “We are champions, but to prepare for a Champions League final we have to play well, win and gain confidence. We have to make people who come here happy, that’s the most important thing. ,» had indicated the French to AS.

