Karim Benzema, Jules Koundé, Marcus Thuram: Didier Deschamps explains the strong choices on his list for Euro 2020

After unveiling his list to the whole of France, Didier Deschamps returned to a press conference on his choices, mentioning in particular the surprises Karim Benzema, Jules Koundé and Marcus Thuram, who will all be on the trip for Euro 2020.

Didier Deschamps faced with his choices. As usual, the coach of the France team went through the press conference box, at the headquarters of the FFF on Tuesday, after unveiling his list of 26 players called to play Euro 2020 this summer (June 11 – July 11). Among the names given by the boss of the France group, the first surprise obviously remains the summons of Karim Benzema (33 years old). The Real Madrid striker had not been called up for five and a half years for extra-sporting reasons. And the journalists’ questions were obviously mostly focused on the great return of Zinédine Zidane’s protégé.

“My function is not to make surprises. Compared to Karim, there is an important step: the fact that we can see each other and discuss together. I then took the time to reflect, to analyze what we said to ourselves a little while ago, to come to the decision to select it. I never said at any time that Karim Benzema was not selectable. Why call it back now and not before? I’m not a magician either, it’s happening today, we can’t go back, it’s factual. The decision was made in my head a long time ago ”, initially let go of DD, before continuing. “Everyone has the right to make mistakes. I have experienced complicated situations with certain players. But I put my personal case aside. The choices, my responsibility, I have always made them for what I think is the good of the France team. “

Deschamps explains the selection of Jules Koundé and Marcus Thuram

Among the choices of Didier Deschamps for this Euro 2020, another surprise is called Jules Koundé (22 years old), who thus knows his first call with the A, he who usually plays with the Hopes (8 capes, 1 goal). The central defender who caused a sensation in La Liga with the colors of Sevilla FC was also tipped to continue the Euro Espoirs this summer. But the national coach has decided. “Why am I taking Koundé?” Because I modified (the priorities, Editor’s note), Sylvain (Ripoll) knows that the A’s were becoming priority. Simply “, he first justified, before specifying the basis of his thought. “We’ve been following him for a long time. He’s had a great season with Sevilla. Beyond its quality, even if it has no selection with us, the fact of having this versatility which is also interesting because you never know what can happen. With my staff, we go as far as plan D or E. We certainly have a vision that is not necessarily that of each of you. “

Finally, Didier Deschamps decided to call on Marcus Thuram (23 years old). Unlike Jules Koundé, Lilian’s son has already played for the France team on three occasions. But the Borussia Mönchengladbach striker was not necessarily expected among the 26 players who will make up the France group for this Euro 2020. “Why did I call Thuram?” From what he did with us when he came. He too had a bit of an unpleasant moment (the Gladbach player was expelled in the Bundesliga for spitting in the face of Stefan Posch, playing in Hoffenheim, Editor’s note). He has the right to make mistakes, too. I know I can count on him. On his footballing qualities. He took a suspension of 6 or 7 games (5 in fact, Editor’s note), he has statistics which are very interesting. He is someone who is involved, who has a very good state of mind, in training. Maybe because he’s young (laughs). That’s why I chose Marcus ”, explained the coach of the Blues. After the words, it’s time for action.