Karim Benzema still treats Real Madrid, but until when?

Karim Benzema, author of a double against Cadiz this Wednesday evening (3-0, 31st day of Liga), again put everyone in agreement. And Real Madrid begins to believe in the title.

“Almighty Benzema”. Ace There is no slack on Thursday to return to the performance of Karim Benzema (33) this Wednesday evening against Cadiz (3-0, 31st day of La Liga). Author of a double, his 20th and 21st goals of the season in the league, the striker Merengue also offered an assist to Alvaro Odriozola, his 7th offering of the year. A full new game and a record of service that speaks volumes: KB9 became the third Real Madrid player to surpass the 20-goal mark in a La Liga season in the 21st century after Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo.

This performance obviously earned him a concert of praise on the other side of the Pyrenees. “Benzema’s Super Liga”, coward Mundo Deportivo in a play on words in the news while, for El Pais, the international tricolor (81 caps, 27 goals), who relaunched Real in the race for La Liga (Marca) and put himself back in the fight for the title of top scorer in the championship, was as in “His playground” in Andalusia. But the best compliments obviously come from his trainer Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane’s wish

“We know that Karim is important, very important. Not only because he scores, but also because he knows how to position himself between the lines so that he is easily found. And when he adds the goals to that, it’s perfect ”, he launched at the end of the meeting before continuing in a post-match press conference. “I am delighted with what he achieves. Karim is an important player for us, for our game, not just in terms of goals. He makes others play. We are taking advantage of him and I hope that Real Madrid will be able to benefit from his qualities for a long time to come ”.

Words heavy with meaning as a few moments later, the boss of Casa Blanca Florentino Pérez, on the airwaves of the Cadena SER, dropped this little sentence. “I’m not going to tell you anything about the extension of Sergio Ramos. We are already trying to wrap up this season. We will talk about the next one then, that is it we will have to sell Benzema ”, he sent, deliberately alarmist in view of the state of the finances of the Merengue club and the fiasco of the Super League. In view of the level of the French and his importance for ZZ, not sure however that he accepts to part with it so easily …