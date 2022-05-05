Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Karim Benzema sues a relative of Eric Zemmour

Date:

After qualifying for the Champions League final on Wednesday night at the expense of Manchester City, Karim Benzema should reappear on the legal scene. In addition to his post-conviction appeal over the sex tape case, the Real Madrid striker has filed a complaint against a member of the Reconquest party, led by Eric Zemmour, according to information from the Parisian. Indeed, the 34-year-old striker accuses Damien Rieu of public defamation concerning two tweets published when he was still at the National Rally.

At the end of 2020, the former spokesperson had charged KB9 with links with the imam of Meaux (Seine-et-Marne), searched after the assassination of Samuel Paty (operation without prosecution) before making a dubious rapprochement with jihadists. At the time, the lawyer for the international tricolor (94 caps, 36 goals), Me Sylvain Cormier, had already commented on his post: “Recidivist far-right activist Damien Lefèvre (Damien Rieu’s real name) fuels hatred, his latest tweet equates Karim Benzema with a terrorist. Should we wait for a new drama to react? »

Previous articleNewcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin targets the French team

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin targets the French team

kenyan -
Ending his third season with Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin...

Europa League Conference, Feyenoord: Tyrell Malacia the Dutch nugget who pleases OL and wants to play a bad trick on OM

kenyan -
Rising star of Dutch football, Tyrell Malacia is having...

Nantes: Randal Kolo Muani does not want Waldemar Kita

kenyan -
At 23, Randal Kolo Muani is living his...

Raila coalition most preferred in Kenya

kenyan -
Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance is the most...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin targets the French team

football 0
Ending his third season with Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin...

Europa League Conference, Feyenoord: Tyrell Malacia the Dutch nugget who pleases OL and wants to play a bad trick on OM

football 0
Rising star of Dutch football, Tyrell Malacia is having...

Nantes: Randal Kolo Muani does not want Waldemar Kita

football 0
At 23, Randal Kolo Muani is living his...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.