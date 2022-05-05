Karim Benzema sues a relative of Eric Zemmour

After qualifying for the Champions League final on Wednesday night at the expense of Manchester City, Karim Benzema should reappear on the legal scene. In addition to his post-conviction appeal over the sex tape case, the Real Madrid striker has filed a complaint against a member of the Reconquest party, led by Eric Zemmour, according to information from the Parisian. Indeed, the 34-year-old striker accuses Damien Rieu of public defamation concerning two tweets published when he was still at the National Rally.

At the end of 2020, the former spokesperson had charged KB9 with links with the imam of Meaux (Seine-et-Marne), searched after the assassination of Samuel Paty (operation without prosecution) before making a dubious rapprochement with jihadists. At the time, the lawyer for the international tricolor (94 caps, 36 goals), Me Sylvain Cormier, had already commented on his post: “Recidivist far-right activist Damien Lefèvre (Damien Rieu’s real name) fuels hatred, his latest tweet equates Karim Benzema with a terrorist. Should we wait for a new drama to react? »