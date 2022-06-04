Karim Benzema waives appeal in sextape case

According to website information News78, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has waived appeal in the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape case. The 34-year-old Frenchman was due to appear before the Versailles Court of Appeal on June 30 and July 1, but he eventually gave up his appeal. The tricolor center-forward is therefore definitively sentenced to one year in prison suspended for complicity in blackmail, a sentence accompanied by a fine of 75,000 euros as well as 80,000 euros to be paid to Mathieu Valbuena for moral damages.

Asked by The Teamthe lawyer of Madrid, Me Hugues Vigier, returned to the choice of his client by affirming that it was not an admission of guilt and that Benzema had “a deep sense of injustice and a real weariness” about this story.

“My client is exhausted by this procedure. This withdrawal ratifies a decision of condemnation and apparently guilt. It is a legal truth. But this is not the reality. Karim Benzema will always claim his innocence in this case and he never wanted to participate in a blackmail operation against Mathieu Valbuena.explained the lawyer to the sports daily.