Karim Benzema will play in the sequel to the film “3 Zeros”

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will be part of the cast of 4 Zerosthe sequel 3 Zeros by Fabien Onteniente which was released in April 2002. It was the director who announced in nice morning the participation of the 34-year-old tricolor international. He says he was contacted a few days ago by Karim Djaziri, Benzema’s former agent and close friend, who asked him to give the Madrid striker a role.

“Hi Fab! I have to get you someone now. An actor, an actor! And there, I see on FaceTime the head of Benzema. He was wearing Real’s blue jersey and Karim said to me: “Fabien, you have to prepare for the role”. Something sick. I was in shock. Then Karim Djaziri speaks again: “Fabien, you have to write the role for Karim”explained Onteniente who will also play in his film the former glory of PSG, Raï.