Kasper Dolberg joins the agency founded by Mino Raiola

It will move on the side of OGC Nice this summer. While waiting to see how Christophe Galtier’s adventure will end, another man begins to think about his exit. This is Kasper Dolberg. The Danish striker, recruited in 2019, is having an average season (6 goals in Ligue 1).

According to our information, he has decided to change representatives. It is no longer the Dutch structure SEG that takes care of its interests, but the agency founded by Mino Raiola, and now led by lawyer Rafaela Pimenta and Raiola’s former right-hand man, Jose Fortes Rodriguez. What to imagine a departure this summer?

