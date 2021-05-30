The Belgian international hit Chelsea’s Rudiger during the second half of the game at Dragão.

Belgian Manchester City footballer Kevin De Bruyne suffered two fractures to his face in the Champions League final against Chelsea, he announced on social media today.

“I just got back from the hospital. The diagnosis is a fracture in the nose and a fracture in the left orbit. I feel good now ”, wrote the player on his social networks.

The Belgian international crashed with Chelsea defender Rudiger during the second half of the game at Estádio do Dragão, in Porto, and after a few minutes of being watched, he ended up abandoning the game.

Due to the move, Rudiger was cautioned with a yellow card.

Chelsea won the final and became European football champion for the second time, winning 1-0 against Manchester City in the Champions League final, with a goal scored by German Kai Havertz.

“I’m still disappointed, obviously, but we will be back,” added the Belgian player.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of 26 chosen from the Belgian national team for Euro2020, which will be played this year due to the covid-19 pandemic. Belgium will face Russia (12 June), Denmark (17 June) and Finland (21 June), in Group B.