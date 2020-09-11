Home Sports football Kevin Gameiro talks about his future and the hectic summer in Valencia
Kevin Gameiro talks about his future and the hectic summer in Valencia

By kenyan

This summer, Valencia is in search of liquidity. As a result, the executives were guided to the exit. Rodrigo (Leeds), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Francis Coquelin (Villarreal), Dani Parejo (Villarreal), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma, then PSG) and Ezequiel Garay (free) have left. “Old” among the old, Kevin Gameiro, 33, will he take the same path as his ex-teammates? The French striker confided in bein Sports, to evoke the hectic summer of the club che and its situation, leaving doubt about its future. “A bazaar? No. After, we are on the ground, we try to be focused on the preparation, we have an important match to play at home on Sunday (Saturday, the derby against Levante, editor’s note). But then it’s true that it would be better for us to have one or two reinforcements for this year, “ first explained the former Sevilla FC player, before continuing.

“There’s a lot of movement, they need to sell, they need the money, so it’s pretty hectic. But they were able to make a good preparation, we will re-attack the championship with a good team anyway on Sunday ”. Currently injured and in a recovery period, the former scorer for Lorient and PSG then spoke about his personal situation. ” Everything is possible. Initially, they really wanted to fire the old people and the big salaries. Now I have one year left in the contract, I am very good at Valencia, I do not see why I would leave now. I also spoke with the coach (the newly named Javi Gracia, editor’s note), he absolutely wants me to stay. When a coach is counting on you, it’s best to stay. “ Kevin Gameiro therefore seems decided to go to the end of his contract (2021). But the native of Senlis does not close any door, especially not the one leading to Ligue 1. “Everything is possible in football. But I am very well in Valencia, my family feels very good here and I really like Spanish football ”.

