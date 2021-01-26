Kevin Malcuit heads to Fiorentina

Since his heavy knee injury in October 2019, Kevin Malcuit (29) no longer plays in Naples. Even if he has regained his physical means, the former Stéphanois only participated in 31 minutes in Serie A this season. It is quite logical that he will leave the Italian club to try to find time and revive.

The right side has even already found a club because according to information from Sky Italia, he is expected from Wednesday in Florence to undergo his medical examination. He must be loaned for six months without an option to buy at Fiorentina, and will digitally replace Pol Lirola, who left for OM.