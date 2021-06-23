Kevin-Prince Boateng back at Hertha

In 2006, he celebrated his professional debut in the Bundesliga under the colors of Hertha Berlin. He is now back in the fold. Kevin-Prince Boateng, 34, born in the German capital but Ghanaian international (15th cap, 2 goals), leaves the Italian Serie B team Monza and joins Hertha, where he signed a contract until 2022.

After his first stop in Berlin, the attacking midfielder joined Tottenham, then attended Dortmund, before being transferred to Portsmouth. Genoa and AC Milan will follow, before he is transferred to Schalke 04 and returns to the Rossonerri. The rest was more confidential: Las Palmas, Frankfurt, Sassuolo, the Barça bench, Fiorentina and Besiktas …