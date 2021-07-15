Kevin Strootman still costs OM a lot

Kevin Strootman left Olympique de Marseille for Cagliari. But the Dutch still weighs heavily on Marseille’s finances.

He was one of the first to leave Olympique de Marseille this summer. Kevin Strootman (31) has been loaned to Cagliari for a season and an optional second. A departure that relieves the Marseille wage bill. Necessarily.

But not that much either if we trust the statements of the president of the Sardinian team Tommaso Giulini, relayed by the Corriere dello Sport. “If there are other opportunities in the market, like that of Strootman, who has a salary covered at 70% by Marseille, we will seize them automatically. Kevin even told me he wanted to end his career here with us ”, he said.

OM will pay him € 4.6m gross this season

At OM, the Dutch international midfielder (46 caps, 3 goals) received € 550,000 gross per month. If the information revealed by the boss of Cagliari is correct, the Marseillais therefore continue to pay him € 380,000 gross per month.

The former AS Roma, recruited for more than 25 M € in the summer of 2018, would therefore still weigh 4.6 M € gross per year in the accounts of the residents of the Vélodrome. At least for this season. Did you say industrial disaster?