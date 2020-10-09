Keylor Navas plans to end his career at PSG

Arrived in Paris a year ago for € 15 million, Keylor Navas has since his arrival in the Parisian workforce the happiness of a whole people. Known by supporters and by his teammates, the Costa Rican is the perfect rookie, ideal to give confidence to a club that has sorely lacked in major events in recent years. As a result, PSG managed to climb to the Champions League final. Certainly in a particular context.

If the Parisians lost in the final against Bayern, that would not prevent the former Real Madrid goalkeeper from seeing his future written at Paris Saint-Germain. In one podcast made in Costa Rica, the 33-year-old goalkeeper says he plans to end his career at PSG. “If it’s possible that I end my career in Paris?” Yes. When I arrived in Paris, I discovered a different place, the city surprised me. It’s not that I was thinking badly, but I didn’t know her. I don’t know what I was going to find there. People have been lovely to me from day one, very respectful. ”