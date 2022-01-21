HomeSportsfootballKing's Cup: the posters of the quarter-finals
King’s Cup: the posters of the quarter-finals

By kenyan

The draw for the King’s Cup quarter-finals, which will be held on February 1, 2 and 3, took place this Friday. And we will be treated to some enticing posters, like this Athletic-Real Madrid, remake of the recent Spanish Super Cup final won by the Merengues.

Nabil Fekir’s Betis will challenge Real Sociedad at Anoeta. Dimitri Foulquier’s Valence will host Cadiz. Finally, Luca Zidane’s Rayo Vallecano will play Mallorca.

The posters :

  • Athletic–Real Madrid
  • Real Sociedad – Betis
  • Valencia – Cadiz
  • Rayo – Majorca

