King’s Cup: the Seville derby replayed this Sunday!

The Copa del Rey round of 16 between Betis Sevilla and FC Sevilla, which was suspended on Saturday before half-time after Joan Jordan received a PVC bar on the head thrown from the stands, will be replayed this Sunday afternoon. In an official press release, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) has just announced that the match will resume at 4 p.m., and behind closed doors, at the Benito-Villamarin stadium.

Sevilla FC midfielder Joan Jordan, who received the projectile, was released from the hospital where he was transferred after the incident. However, he will be forfeited for this meeting since according to a press release published by his club, the Spaniard must remain under observation at his home for 24 hours.

🚨 OFFICIAL | El Comité de Segunda instancia resuelve después de estudiar las alegaciones presentadas:➡️ El partido entre @RealBetis there @SevillaFC se dispute hoy en el Villamarin a las 16 horas, según lo previsto.➡️ Concluirá a puerta cerrada.ℹ️ https://t.co/dzwAjOaQMm pic.twitter.com/Bj2WaTyfTH — RFEF (@rfef) January 16, 2022