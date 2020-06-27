Klopp dispenses with statue, but not City’s palms and party with fans

THE Liverpool is champion of Premier League 2019/20! And although the title was mathematically guaranteed with Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City last Thursday, without a crowd at the stadium, Jurgen Klopp wants the victory to be celebrated without restrictions.

“The parade, you usually have to organize like this: win today, tomorrow we have to be there. For the team, no problem. For the fans, it’s a big problem. This time, we can do better, we can have five or six weeks of We can say that we will do after such a game, next season, I hope, “said the coach in an interview with the Premier League.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, crowds are not recommended and the traditional open car title party cannot be held in Liverpool for the next few days.

“Come to Liverpool if you can sleep in a tent, because it will be difficult to find a hotel room. You are very welcome and we will have our parade. This is what people deserve. The point is not to get on a bus and celebrate, but what people want. I understand that and I really want to do it together with our fans “, added Klopp.

If the fans will not be able to party with the athletes immediately – not least because all Premier League matches take place without an audience until the end of the season – the coach wants to give fans a special taste on television. When asked about a possible ‘honor guard’ of the Manchester City, in which the runners-up athletes would applaud their men on entering the field, Klopp did not blink.

“I will use all the power I have in this club to make this happen. It is so. Because people deserve it and we can decide when we celebrate, what we celebrate,” he said.

Liverpool’s next match is against Manchester City on Thursday, July 2, at Etihad Stadium.

Klopp may even insist on the celebrations, but his opinion changes when it comes to individual tributes. There was talk of building a statue for the coach outside Anfield Road, something the German did not like.

“I can’t imagine things like that. I don’t need that kind of thing. Why do most people get it when they’re already in heaven? It’s probably because they don’t want to have it while they’re still here. So it’s the same with me. I am happy that I can be part of that club and that is absolutely sufficient “, he replied.