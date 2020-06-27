Klopp, that kids coach

The Champions and the Premier. It may be hard to believe that, today, it is more important for a club to conquer the domestic championship than the European one, but the league title of Liverpoolthirty years later It is the most cherished hug with its history. For weaving a parallelism in the form of breaking a wall It would be like La Séptima del Madrid. Klopp He warned him at his first press conference as a network technician: “I am here to turn unbelievers into believers.” Since his hatching in Mainz, the German coach has flown Borussia Dortmund and has written the most beautiful pages for Liverpool modern, drawing an invisible thread with the mystique of the peculiar English club. Impossible not to remember Michael Robinson.

A great charisma. TO Klopp He can be valued for his football versatility, for the joy with which his teams play, capable of counterattacking as airplanes or playing as violinists, but his greatest virtue is in his indisputable charisma. His expansive personality allows him not to seem obsessive about soccer, to value what is important in life, as he demonstrated with his exemplary statements during the pandemic, or its ability to de-dramatize or shift the focus to what is really important for society and for life.

Know how to choose. One of the greatest virtues for any professional is knowing how to discern where to feel fulfilled. Dortmund and Liverpool, saving their historical distances, represent a way of feeling, their hobbies are recognized worldwide, the funds of their respective temples are surely the two most representative of the world panorama. Knowing how to immerse yourself and project those feelings in the way that the German does is another of his great marks as a coach. Now they call him empathy.

LaLiga needs a Klopp. Spanish football, sooner rather than later, must shift the weight of the footballers towards the coaches. The Spanish championship needs to hold on to new heroes. In the absence of Cristiano, with what Messi lasts, hopefully a lot, references will be needed, on the lawn and on the benches, men who contribute truth, hierarchy, competitiveness and who enrich the show in all its extension. Hopefully that children’s coach understands that Spain is the dream destination to make us bigger.