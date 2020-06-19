Kouassi to sign for Bayern

The PSG can lose this summer to the two players with the most projection of their quarry. Aouchiche and Kouassi are out there more than inside Paris, despite Leonardo’s insistence to renew them and have minutes with Tuchel. While Aouchiche points to Saint-Etienne, Kouassi has already chosen Bayern, as confirmed by bild newspaper and has ratified RMC Sport.



The 17-year-old defense has no intention of renewing with the current Ligue 1 champion and already would have given the yes to sign for the Bavarian outfit, rejecting offers from teams such as Dortmund, Leipzig, Rennes or even AC Milan.

The PSG quarry will sign for five seasons with the team that runs Hans-Diester Flick and will become an important piece, since one of the priorities of the plant was to have minutes, something that Thomas Tuchel has not been able to guarantee and that has been the main trigger of his departure from the French capital.