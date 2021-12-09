Kylian Mbappé judges the first part of the PSG season

In an interview with the official PSG website, the French striker took stock of his team’s first months of competition.

His future may well be at the heart of the debates in Spain and France, Kylian Mbappé is present on the field with Paris Saint-Germain. The number 7 of the capital club has seven goals and eight assists on the clock in sixteen Ligue 1 matches, and four goals for as many assists over the six days of the group stage of the Champions League. We can say it, with a Messi not yet fully level and a Neymar who alternates the good, the less good and the injuries, the Frenchman is the star of the Parisian attack on this first part of the season. In an interview with the official website of the leader of Ligue 1, he explained in particular the crazy ability of his team to be decisive at the very end of the match.

“We are always happy because all we want is to win. Of course afterwards, when we analyze these matches with a clear head, we think we could have got out of these situations before the end of the match. Afterwards, we are also aware, when we analyze our matches, that with the team we have, we should not get into this kind of difficulty in certain matches. But then, of course, we’re happy because it’s something we’re all going to pull off together. These victories, we do not steal them from anyone, we will seek them with courage, all together and it also shows that we have a real strength of character, personality “, explained the Bondynois.

Ligue 1 leveled up

The level of Ligue 1 also explains some difficulties that the team may experience in the game according to the international tricolor: “It’s hard, very hard, and very physical! There is a crazy intensity, the players are really ready to put the ignition on, to put blows, it is not easy. I think this year there is more play too, I think it’s more enjoyable to watch than the other years, but it’s a championship which is known to be very physical, very tactical. So, it’s true that it requires adaptation, especially for us. We had a lot of players who did not know the championship. It requires adaptation, but I think we are on the right track “. Before returning to the return of the supporters to the Parc des Princes, which also explains these victories scrapped at the end of the match.

” Oh yeah ! We have already talked about it, between us players, in the off, and on some matches that we lost last year at home, we know that it was also due to the fact that we did not necessarily feel at home. House. We were at the Parc des Princes, but the stadium sounded hollow. It is true that there are matches after which we said to ourselves that with our supporters, we would never have lost them. And it is also a truth. I think they give us momentum. They give us a lot of strength, help us to achieve results ”, thus entrusted KM7. And the former Monegasque and his gang would still be well inspired to go far in Europe this year, at least if they wish that their coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is not yet the target of the whistles of many supporters. .