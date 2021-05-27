Kylian Mbappé leaves Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has not yet made his decision. But Real Madrid seem to have already taken a step back.

The tide is turning at Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane announced his departure this Wednesday evening to his management and his players. A blow for the Merengue club, which counted on him until the end of his contract in June 2022. Especially since the French technician was one more argument, although not necessarily decisive, to attract Kylian Mbappé (22 years) in his nets.

We know Florentino Pérez dreams of offering himself the 2018 world champion and the interest is mutual. However, the conditions must be met for such an operation to take place, the attacker still being under contract with Paris SG until June 2022. And according to the latest information from Marca, That’s far from being the case.

Acceleration for Haaland

The Spanish sports daily advances that, whatever the decision of the international tricolor (42 caps, 16 achievements), who joined Clairefontaine this Wednesday to prepare for Euro 2020 with the France team, which he reserves yet publicly, PSG will be inflexible and will not open the door to any negotiations this summer.

Marca goes even further. Aware of the situation in this hot issue, Casa Blanca has even decided to advance its pawns and accelerate for Erlin Haaland (20), recently elected player of the year in the Bundesliga after his high season with Borussia Dortmund. The trend is also confirmed by Ace, which recalls the excellent commercial relations between Real and BVB. Business to follow …