Kylian Mbappé praises Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski

Crowned with the title of best player of the year 2021 at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony on Monday, Kylian Mbappé spoke on this occasion about his teammate Lionel Messi. And the least we can say is that the player trained at AS Monaco did not fail to praise his new teammate: “Messi is an incredible player, he can do anything on the pitch. It’s a pleasure to play with him at PSG ”, thus declared the native of Bondy concerning the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

On the sidelines of this ceremony, the Parisian star also paid tribute to Robert Lewandowski, Bundesliga top scorer with 19 goals in 17 matches and unstoppable with Bayern Munich: “I had the dream of being a professional player. I watched a lot of players when I was young, and in particular Lewandowski. Now I’m one of those players that people watch. I am proud of it and I want to keep working. I am a lucky person: I play in a very large team and in a very large selection. I want to keep winning titles! ” Those interested will appreciate.