Kylian Mbappé still maintains the mystery around his future

Asked about his future after the draw against Lens and the new title of champion of France, Kylian Mbappé preferred to take advantage of this umpteenth trophy.

Will leave, won’t leave? Will extend, will not extend? So goes the daily life of PSG supporters who ask themselves the question every day. They are not the only ones because in high places at the club, the future of the star is on everyone’s lips. “We have constant communication. What he says, I think is the truth. He is in a reflection. He is thinking, I think there is a possibility that he stays, ok also if he leaves, but I think he is really in a reflection.insists Leonardo.

On this evening of 10th title of champion of France, Kylian Mbappé will not have been decisive against Lens, leaving Leo Messi the honor of being the only scorer of the evening with a cannon shot in the skylight of Jean-Louis Leca . It was not enough for PSG, who had to settle for a draw (1-1) against enterprising Lensois, who were reduced to ten after the hour mark. The important thing is elsewhere because the capital club only needed a small point to win Ligue 1.

Mbappe: “Maybe I’ll stay and we won’t win”

The time has come to take advantage of this happiness for the world champion. “If it is my last title of champion of France? We have to make sure that we already win (laughs). Maybe I’ll stay and we won’t win. I’m already savoring this one, the present moment. It is the most important. This is my 5th title. The truth is, I never thought I’d earn so much so fast, and I’m enjoying it, and I’m still working because there’s a lot of work to do. »

The time for questions will come later. Finally, behind the scenes, everyone is active in particular in the clan of the player, whose mother was in Doha this week as confirmed by Leonardo for an interview. Real Madrid is obviously not far away but as we told you a few days ago, PSG still have a chance in this case to the delight of fans who would like to see him stay for more years. And he will then be able to celebrate other titles of champion of France.