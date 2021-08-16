Kylian Mbappé’s plan to force his departure from PSG

The Paris Saint-Germain player already knows how to go about leaving the club in the coming days.

Hope is back. In Spain, Real Madrid now seem convinced that they can attract Kylian Mbappé by the end of the transfer window. The arrival of Messi in Parisian lands as well as the few offers which should arrive on the desk of Florentino Pérez for players like Martin Odegaard are some of the arguments which suggest that an arrival of the French at the Bernabéu is possible. And if that were to be impossible, everything is ready for 2022.

In Spain, journalists are in any case all convinced that it will not extend. Yesterday, Marca revealed that the Bondynois has already refused an offer of a new 6-year contract and with a salary similar to that of Neymar (36 million gross per year). And in the show El Chiringuito de Jugones, the journalist Josep Pedrerol, known to be very close to the president of Madrid, gave a little more information.

He doesn’t want to speak out publicly

Thus, the show explains that Kylian Mbappé will request a meeting with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in order to ask him, officially, to let him go to Real Madrid. He shouldn’t speak out publicly because he doesn’t want people to interpret this as provocation or disrespect. The decision is made, but he does not want to leave Paris in a bad relationship with his current club.

The media adds that the former Monegasque has been doing the job for weeks in a submarine to facilitate a departure to Madrid. This request to NAK should therefore, at least this is what the player and Real hope, the trigger for the soap opera that risks animating the end of the transfer window. Case to be continued, while Real Madrid would have a jackpot of 150 million euros aside …