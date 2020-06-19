Kyrie, LeBron and some Lakers to the rescue: “There’s still time”

The stories of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are intertwined, but not entirely united. No one will ever forget the ring harvested in 2016, the 41 points earned by the eaves and the base simultaneously in the fifth playoff match and 3-1 up for the Warriors, nor the talented triple winner playmaker which closed the largest comeback in the history of the Finals. The King was definitively crowned with a championship that chased away ghosts from the past, delivering the elusive reward to the promised land and resenting the debt that had been left out of that controversial The Decision, whose earthquake was even greater than the staunch haters of eternal (and eternized) figure of the eaves. That second leg of LeBron in Cleveland you can’t understand without an Irving who was the protagonist who put the icing on the mastery of his companion, nor without the innate ability of a dimensional player who set sail for more fertile lands and larger markets to escape, of course, the greatest shadow ever cast in the last decade.

Since then, both players, a marriage that ended with a divorce that wanted to appear a minor pacifism than they actually had, have lived their respective adventures, always ensuring that their relationship is good despite the separation. Every player who has agreed with LeBron has ever felt the burden of his figure, the unmeasured demands of playing, often, for someone before for something, with the consequent thought, until now always wrong, that they may be better than their companion. Never before has LeBron had such a partner, despite having shared a team with inatable egos like that of an O’Neal he never contrived despite being in the final part of his career, or the Wade. Bosh or Ray Allen on duty, who always accepted a subaltern position in which Irving never felt comfortable. Kyrie started a particular fall to hell in the summer of 2017 who has finished with another season of sainete in Brooklyn, all after spending two seasons at the Celtics, slowing down a progression project that tries to recover today (with some success) from the biggest blemish of his (still) short-lived résumé. LeBron, after one of the greatest exhbitions in playoff history in 2018, set sail for Los Angeles to complete one of the greatest stories ever in the history of the competition. One who has fought against the opposition of the fanatics, an eternally delayed acceptance and, now, with the passage of time.

It is possibly one of the hidden motives of LeBron’s intentions to resume the season, with the ultimate exponent of those who are favorable. On the 36-year-old, he sees the ring opportunity so close that he has to squeeze as much as he can to resume a season that Kyrie, on the other side, wants to cancel. And with their own hidden motives, which some will think, because the base, injured from the shoulder, will no longer play no matter what happens, without taking the same risk as many of his peers. That is where both stars have been again found, never openly confronted but not united, in an all-out struggle for two opposing ideas in which economic, health and social motives converge, with the death of Very Recent George Floyd and mass demonstrations that want to influence an election that is just around the corner (November 3) and that can mark the future of a country that still has Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office.

Question of influence: Kyrie and LeBron, separated from the future

In the midst of the age of empowered players, the opinion of the players has never been as heavy as it is now. If LeBron has been thrown away by layoffs like David Blatt’s and, to a lesser extent, Luke Walton, it was the players who provoked the last lockout NBA has suffered in 2011-12 and with a season reduced to 66 partidos. However, those who fought the NBPA then fought together today do so separately, and opinions are divided on all sides. With no trace of Billy Hunter or Derek Fisher, more moderate profiles for the employer and with a greater ability to negotiate behind the scenes, faces have come in the way of claiming in public things that were previously done in private. In recent years, the union has broken racial and gender barriers with Michele Roberts as executive director, and has had Chris Paul an excellent spokesman, with less negotiating lip than Fisher but more influence among the upper class League.

However, even NBPA is divided. Chris Paul and Michele Roberts negotiated with Adam Silver the resumption, but Kyrie Irving, vice president of the union, is now in favor of cancellation although the NBA’s proposed plan for the return of the competition (28-0) was voted unanimously among players. Even CJ McCollum, who applauded the Blazers’ Jody Allen board vote, was involved in a voiceless acterant against despite concerns about health measures, something the NBA is trying to solve at all costs. This is just one reason why cancellation is being advocated, although George Floyd’s death has deeply marked the competition and Irving has excused his boycott of the resumption so that no one forgets about the fight against racism that America is currently experiencing.

And then there’s LeBron. With no official charge within the union, he is probably the most influential man in the entire NBA, surpassing even some franchises, owners and managers. His voice, always heard, has been postulated at all times in favor of the resumption, and has also said that there is no better way to vindicate Floyd than by going to play. And all this, knowing further, the catastrophic consequences that cancellation could have, with a wage limit in free fall, a lockout whose damages are impossible to measure, and a generation that arrives without the security of the past and with much doubt in a League in which a very high percentage of players, we already know, lives up to date , Something that may take into account less an Irving who, away from the middle class, will take his share of the cake in that contract he signed of 164 million over the next four years, the last of them player option. One that can be reduced, but whose beneficiary will not be as harmed as a middle-class basketball player who has much to lose and little to gain.

The Lakers position themselves

Within the teams, the most clearly positioned are the Lakers. NBA Eternal Reference, the second-most winning franchise in history (16 championships) and the most Finals that has played (30), the Angels are an authoritative voice who has not made official announcements but whose roster is produced by the media by moving messages of unity contestants and advocating for the resumption. A Dave McMenamin article for ESPN has revealed some of the views of the Angels, who deny that there is division and send a clear message: “There’s time to sort things out, like League and as a team“. The reality is, as many hope, that until 30 July there will be no resumption, so there is plenty of time for the waters to return to their channel and everything to calm down. That’s the desire of many Angelic players, who have the advantage that the NBA hasn’t changed their plan. In fact, the days of competition have increased (now the season can be extended until October 13) and it has made it clear that it will do everything possible to make the sanitary measures sufficient. Something that has supported, by the way, Michele Roberts, aligned with Chris Paul’s sector within the NBPA and with LeBron indirectly outside the union.

And then there are the internal cases of the Lakers themselves, which are Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley. Both were in the video call organized by Kyrie in which up to 100 players were involved, a very high number that has the influence of the Nets base. However, Charles Briscoe, Howard’s agent, has said the pivot has yet to decide nothing. “His statement was on racism and social injustice. He didn’t say he shouldn’t play basketball. Only, right now, his head is with this problem.“, he assured in the statements collected by McMenamin. The Lakers try to with this give a message of unity that was already recently supported by Danny Green, another man who was highly respected by these borders and who was in charge of saying that the greatest concern lies in the sanitary measures. Something that may or may not be true, but that goes according to what was thought in a beginning and which is something that has not been repeated despite Floyd’s misfortune, which has served as the primary argument for a Kyrie leading a section that may not agree with the resumption, but for different reasons.

Only time will tell how this ends. So far, the Lakers are the largest market that has been run and away are those Knicks that with James Dolan and his personal relationship with Trump have been left behind by progressivism that the rest of the competition is showing. Right now, all we know is that the players are training and the season starts on July 30th. The rest, we’ll see. As Patrick Beverley said, jokingly or not: “If LeBron says let’s play…“Well, that’s it.