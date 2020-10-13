L1: 5,000 seats on sale for Nîmes-PSG

Nîmes Olympique welcomes Paris SG this Friday evening on behalf of the 7th day of Ligue 1. And while we feared a closed-door meeting in view of the health circumstances and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gard club comes to announce that he was putting tickets up for sale.

Thus, the NO informs to market 5,000 places for this meeting event at Costières. The precious sesames will be available this Wednesday, for members of Chapeau A.

ℹ The Nîmes Olympique keeps you informed.5,000 places will be sold for #NOPSG.The ticket office will be available from tomorrow (10:00 am) for Chapeau A members.More information during the day. – Olympic Nimes (@nimesolympique) October 13, 2020