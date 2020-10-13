Home Sports football L1: 5,000 seats on sale for Nîmes-PSG
Sportsfootball

L1: 5,000 seats on sale for Nîmes-PSG

By kenyan

Nîmes Olympique welcomes Paris SG this Friday evening on behalf of the 7th day of Ligue 1. And while we feared a closed-door meeting in view of the health circumstances and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gard club comes to announce that he was putting tickets up for sale.

Thus, the NO informs to market 5,000 places for this meeting event at Costières. The precious sesames will be available this Wednesday, for members of Chapeau A.

Related news

football

The dirty week of AS Saint-Étienne

kenyan -
The Greens have lived a week full of emotions. Between disillusionment with the transfer window and the serious injury of Yvann Maçon. ...
Read more
football

Habib Beye’s lucid observation of the flight of young French talents abroad

kenyan -
The flight of young French talents can sometimes hurt some mid-table clubs. Ligue 1, and its lack of attractiveness, leaves less chances...
Read more
football

Getafe targets Jesé

kenyan -
Free in June 2021, Jesé Rodriguez (27) is no longer in the plans of Paris SG, despite his 16 minutes played against RC Lens...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Manchester City fend off one final Barca assault for Eric Garcia

football kenyan -
The revolution announced at FC Barcelona will not finally take place. While players like Memphis Depay or Georginio Wijnaldum were tipped to join...
Read more

EDF: Didier Deschamps opens the door to Jules Koundé

football kenyan -
Arrived last summer at Sevilla FC, Jules Koundé (21) has taken an indisputable place in Andalusia. The central defender from the Girondins de...
Read more

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned to Fulham

football kenyan -
After recruiting Joachim Andersen in the form of a loan last night, Fulham has just welcomed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. Coming from...
Read more

Video: Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola in conversation

football kenyan -
It was a shock expected everywhere in Europe. A constellation of stars in the field. On the one hand, Manchester City and...
Read more

Leganés will hit the jackpot thanks to Thomas Partey

football kenyan -
The departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal is not only unhappy in Madrid. Indeed, the Leganés club, relegated to the second division at...
Read more

The quarantine of Edinson Cavani worries MU

football kenyan -
At the end of a transfer window where he will have tried by all means to find a point of fall, Edinson Cavani has...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke