L1: Christophe Galtier aims for the title

Lille struck a big blow Sunday night at Groupama Stadium. The Mastiffs overthrew OL and won 3 to 2, consolidating their first place in the process. Four days from the end, the northern club believes in the title. This is what Christophe Galtier confessed after the meeting.

“Yes, now it’s a goal. We are first four days from the end. We will have to tear off all the balls to snatch the victories and hold out until the end. After that it will not be the end of the world if we are not champions. We will have dreamed of it “.