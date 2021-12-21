L1: the Bordeaux-Lille match threatened

Tomorrow night will be the 19th day of Ligue 1. But one of the ten meetings may not take place. Indeed, 20 minutes announces that the match between Bordeaux and Lille is seriously threatened. The reason ? The multiplication of cases of covid-19 within the Girondin workforce.

After the series of tests carried out today, nine positive cases have been detected, bringing the total of players affected by the virus to 14. As a reminder, the LFP authorizes a request for postponement when a club cannot have a group of twenty players (including a goalkeeper).